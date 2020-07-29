Sallah: “Calm Down” – Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagos Residents

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has urged Lagosians to ‘calm down’ as they celebrate the Sallah festival scheduled for Friday, 31st July.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he reminded them that the world is still in the middle of a pandemic, COVID-19.

He then implored them to be ‘moderate and responsible’ in their celebrations.

He tweeted,

“I urge every Lagosian to ‘calm down’ and not get carried away. Like the rest of the world, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices we have all made in the past months.

“Let’s calm down!