Runtown Sparks Dating Rumor With Sundanese Model, Adut Akech (Video)

Popular singer, Runtown and Sudanese-Australian model, Adut Akech have ignited dating rumors after sharing loved-up videos.

The pair were spotted getting cozy as they both shared videos of them enjoying a stroll on their respective social media pages.

The 30-year-old rapper was also seen planting a kiss on the cheek of the 20-year-old South-Sudanese model.

Runtown was previously in a relationship with US-based model, Selena Leath and they both share a son, Zamar.

Akech, who made her fashion week runway debut as an exclusive in the Saint Laurent S/S 17 show, has worked with top brands including Chanel, Valentino and Givenchy, among others.

Watch video below: