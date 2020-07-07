Runtown Sparks Dating Rumor With Sundanese Model, Adut Akech (Video)

Popular singer, Runtown and Sudanese-Australian model, Adut Akech have ignited dating rumors after sharing loved-up videos.
The pair were spotted getting cozy as they both shared videos of them enjoying a stroll on their respective social media pages.
The 30-year-old rapper was also seen planting a kiss on the cheek of the 20-year-old South-Sudanese model.
Runtown was previously in a relationship with US-based model, Selena Leath and they both share a son, Zamar.
Akech, who made her fashion week runway debut as an exclusive in the Saint Laurent S/S 17 show, has worked with top brands including Chanel, Valentino and Givenchy, among others.
Runtown, 30, and Sudanese-Australian model, Adut Akech, 20, spark relationship rumours with loved-up videos