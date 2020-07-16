Runtown Reportedly Engages Sudanese Model, Adut Akech (Photo)

By
Michael Isaac
-
Runtown
Nigerian rapper, Runtown

Popular singer, Runtown has allegedly engaged his Sudanese-Australian model, Adut Akech.

The singer shared on his Instagram, photos and videos that showed Adut flaunting a diamond ring.

While the duo sparked dating rumors earlier, neither have addressed these rumors.

In one update, the singer used the king and queen emoji to describe their relationship as one other Photo showed Adut’s finger with the ring on, as she placed it on the singer’s forehead.

Runtown
Adut showing off her ring
Runtown
More Photos
Runtown
More photos

