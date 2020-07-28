Ruggedman Narrates How He Rescued A Stranded Traveler

Michael Isaac
Ruggedman
Nigerian rapper Ruggedman

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has shared a story of his act of bravery with his fans and followers.

The rapper shared how he rescued a traveler who was being harassed by some locals and how he, with the help of the police was able to get her to safety.

Ruggedybaba also pointed out that the lady was stranded and needed to find her way to Rivers State.

For a while now, Ruggedman has been lending his platform for people in distress and in need and this is another act of his bravery.

