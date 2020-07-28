Ruggedman Narrates How He Rescued A Stranded Traveler

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has shared a story of his act of bravery with his fans and followers.

The rapper shared how he rescued a traveler who was being harassed by some locals and how he, with the help of the police was able to get her to safety.

Ruggedybaba also pointed out that the lady was stranded and needed to find her way to Rivers State.

For a while now, Ruggedman has been lending his platform for people in distress and in need and this is another act of his bravery.

See Post Here:

Her movement was laboured & really slow. We were able to convince her to cross over to our side. She groaned with every step. The boys really beat her.

Talking to her, I got to know she came into Nigeria from Ghana two days ago after a misunderstanding with her sister. — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) July 27, 2020