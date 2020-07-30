Rita Daniels Curses Troll Who Dragged Her Over Her Daughter’s Marriage

Rita Daniels, the mother of former child star, Regina Daniels, wasted no time in putting an Instagram troll in his place.

The actress clapped back at the troll, who berated her over her daughter’s marriage to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

The web user, @stanley6to6 dropped an unwarranted comment in which he accused the actress of setting up her daughter for the ‘single mother life’ because of money.

“You just go give your 18 years old daughter to 70 years old man, I they help you shame madam, you just set single mother life for small Regina because of money shame,” he wrote.

Reacting to the nasty comment, Rita schooled the troll and she placed a generational curse on him.

The actress wrote; “@stanley6to6 this is how you incurred generational curse into your family. Since you’re not trained to respect your elders. I stand this morning to bless you with your wish. May single parenthood be a permanent trademark and symbol of your family and generations to come. IJN.”



See the exchange below: