Report: Hushpuppi Once Sold ‘Okrika’ In Lagos

A new report has emerged that embattled social media big boy, Hushpuppi real name Ramond Abbas once sold second-hand clothing also know “okrika” in Lagos before hitting becoming popular on social media.

According to a report by Daily Mail UK, the self-dubbed Gucci Master started out as ‘Okrika’ seller before claiming to be a billionaire property developer in Dubai.

The police authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had earlier shared footage of how Hushpuppi was busted in a special operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’ over cyber-fraud involving 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168 billion.

Read Also: Hushpuppi I Met Was Not A Criminal – Daddy Freeze

“Mr Abbas started out as a second-hand trader in Lagos before claiming to be a billionaire property developer in Dubai,” it wrote.

TheCable