Regina Daniels Steps Out With Her Husband, Ned Nwoko (Photo)

Controversial Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels stepped out with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko on Sunday.

Information Nigeria recalls the new mum recently got a tattoo of her son’s name, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko inscribed on her wrist.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress uploaded a couple of adorable photos.

One of the photos shows the 20-year-old actress and her 64-year old husband smiling at the camera in their luxurious car.

Read Also: Don’t Take BBNaija’s Mercy, Nengi As Role Models – Actress Maryam Charles

The movie star also captioned her post with emojis.

See her full post below: