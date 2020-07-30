Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Dancing Skills (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently took to her Instagram page to share a couple of TikTok videos in which she showed off her dancing skills.

In a video posted on her timeline, the actress attempted to twerk but she stopped in her tracks, saying she doesn’t have the ‘facilities’ to do it.

The new mum proceeded to ask her fans if she does through her caption.

Regina also posted videos via her Insta-story in which she could be seen shaking her bum and she featured two of her friends.

Watch the video clips below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDPRxHxjV8V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link