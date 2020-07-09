Regina Daniels Reveals How Her Husband Keeps The Family Together (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels given viewers a glimpse of one of the ways her husband, Ned Nwoko keeps the family together.

The actress uploaded a new episode of her docu-reality series on YouTube which shows how the billionaire lawmaker, his wives and his children come together once a week for family sports and they all participate in activities like swimming, lawn tennis among others.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress shared how family also reacted to the news that she was pregnant on the first episode.

Read Also: AGN Replies Lala Akindoju After Codemning Visit To Regina Daniels

Watch the video below: