Regina Daniels Opens Up On Her Motherhood Experience (Video)

Popular movie star, Regina Daniels had an exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin where opened up about her motherhood experience.

Daniels said people kept telling her so many things about pregnancy when she initially found out she was with child but she had a smooth experience and she didn’t face any challenges.

The actress revealed she is not hurt because she wanted to give birth to her baby boy in another country but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted her plans.

The new mum also said she doesn’t plan on shielding her child from social media.

Rita Daniels admitted that she was worried when her daughter, Regina started showing off her pregnancy.

Watch the video below: