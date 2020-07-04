Regina Daniels, Nkechi Blessing Make Headlines This Week

This week kicked off with an amazing news about the arrival of Regina Daniels’ first child.

The news was announced by the actress’ brother on his official Instagram page on Monday.

The young actress welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Ned Nwoko on Monday and fans trooped to the social media to congratulate the couple.

Laila Nwoko, the fifth wife of Ned Nwoko, also paid a visit to her co-wife at the hospital.

Regina also launched her new docu-reality series titled, ‘The circle’ on her YouTube channel.

The new mum revealed her husband knew she was pregnant before her.

The actress also gave fans a glimpse of her family’s reaction upon receiving the news that she was with child.

Another actress, Nkechi Blessing also bragged about a new feat as she revealed how it felt for her to beat up a man who bashed her car.

According to the actress, many people would have expected her to be quiet about the accident because she is a celebrity, however, she expressed that she wanted to prove a point.