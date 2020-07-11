Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Unveil Name Of Their Son (Photos/Video)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Photos from the naming ceremony of Regina Daniels’ son
Photos from the naming ceremony of Regina Daniels’ son

The naming ceremony of the son of popular actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, was held on Friday at their palatial residence in Abuja.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Regina re-shared some pictures and videos from her child’s naming ceremony which was well-attended by her family members and many Nollywood figures.

During the event, the young actress and her husband named their son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

See more photos and video below:

 

 

