Regina Daniels Gets Tattoo Of Her Son’s Name (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has added a spot of new ink to her collection which is dedicated to her newborn son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

The actress took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to show off the tattoo on her wrist, which reads “Munir” and it is also proceeded by a heart shape and wave of shocks.

The actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko held a christening ceremony for their first child on Saturday, July 10 which was well-attended by family, friends and notable figures.

See screenshot of her post below: