Regina Daniels Denies Viral Photo Of Baby Alleged To Be Her Son

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has reacted to a viral baby photo used by many to congratulate her on the birth of her child.

The photo was first spotted on a Twitter page seemingly belonging to the actress.

However, Regina took to her Instagram story to share a post, stating the cute baby is not her son.

The new mum welcomed her son with her husband, Ned Nwoko on Monday and ever since then, several photos of babies alleged to be actress’ son has been circulating on social media.

See her post below: