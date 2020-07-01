Regina Daniels Denies Viral Photo Of Baby Alleged To Be Her Son

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Photo of the actress and the cute baby
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has reacted to a viral baby photo used by many to congratulate her on the birth of her child.

The photo was first spotted on a Twitter page seemingly belonging to the actress.

However, Regina took to her Instagram story to share a post, stating the cute baby is not her son.

The new mum welcomed her son with her husband, Ned Nwoko on Monday and ever since then, several photos of babies alleged to be actress’ son has been circulating on social media.

Read Also: Regina Daniels’ Co-Wife, Laila Nwoko Visits Her In Hospital (Video)

See her post below:

The actress’ post
