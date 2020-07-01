Regina Daniels’ Co-Wife, Laila Nwoko Visits Her In Hospital (Video)

Billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko‘s Moroccan wife, Laila took the time out to pay a visit to her co-wife, Regina Daniels at the hospital.

This is coming barely two days after the movie star welcomed a baby boy with her billionaire husband.

Taking to social media, Laila shared photos and videos of the moment she paid the actress a visit at the hospital in the company of her children.

Information Nigeria recalls Regina recently shared a video in which she narrated how she felt when she found out she was pregnant.

Read Also: ‘My Husband Knew I Was Pregnant Before I Did’ – Regina Daniels (Video)

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCGBGoXjEUb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link