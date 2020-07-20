Real Warri Pikin Blasts Motivational Speakers (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedienne and actress, Anita Ashoua, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has taken a swipe at motivational speakers globally.

In her Monday Motivation Series, the comedienne pointed out that people should not be clouded by motivational speeches.

Mrs. Anita shared that not everything they say can be applied to one’s life as she asked people to conscious of their realities.

The comedienne went further to share examples to further stress her point even as she tagged some motivational speakers as scammers.

