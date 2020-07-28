Real Madrid Striker Mariano Diaz Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Real Madrid star striker, Mariano Diaz has tested positive for coronavirus, casting doubt on his participation in Real Madrid’s Champions League tie at Manchester City on August 7.

Spanish radio reporter, Fernando Burgos first broke the news on Twitter that a Madrid star has gone down with the virus, and is being confined to his home.

The Burgos tweet concludes “The game against Manchester City is lost”.

The club later confirmed Mariano Diaz returned a positive COVID-19 test and is now in quarantine at home after missing training on Tuesday, July 28.

A statement from Madrid on Tuesday, July 28, said: ‘After the COVID-19 tests carried out individually on our first football team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

‘The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home.’

Spanish newspaper, Marca said Diaz returned a positive test on his return from holiday following a trip after the conclusion of the LaLiga season.

Diaz will now have to undertake a two-week quarantine period with his club’s game against the Premier League side likely to be postponed.