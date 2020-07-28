Reactions Trail Kiddwaya, Erica’s Kiss At BBNaija House

BBNaija Kiddwaya is making a name for himself as the Big Brother Naija Lockdown resident playboy.

Only days ago, he promised to buy Nengi a diamond ring from London and source the diamond from Botswana, after telling Erica he will take her to London. He also told Wathoni they would have a baby together named Lila. It is also believed that he kissed Tolani briefly when they hugged but that’s still up for debate.

Then, over the weekend Kiddwaya and Wathoni shared a kiss after joining other housemates to play a game of truth or dare.

On Monday night, July 27, during a game of Spin the bottle, Trickytee asked Kiddwaya to choose a girl he would like to date in the house and kiss her.

He didn’t go to Wathoni who chose him only days ago, instead, he chose Erica and kissed her for 30 seconds. Twitter users had a field day analyzing Wathoni’s expression during the kiss.

See Reactions Here: