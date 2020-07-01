RCCG Distances Self From Money-Doubling Scheme

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has dissociated itself from an ongoing money-doubling scheme.

The scheme tagged “RCCG Trade Investment Promotion Commission” has been circulating on social media for some time.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, Olaitan Olubiyi, RCCG head of media and public relations, said the church is neither aware of the organisation nor involved in its operation.

Olubiyi said, “Our attention has been drawn to a money-doubling promo titled, RCCG TRADE INVESTMENT PROMOTION COMMISSION circulating in the social media. We wish to categorically state that the RCCG is not aware of any such organisation or business, and is not, in any way, involved in their operation.”

Read Also: UNIBEN Student Brutally Raped Inside RCCG Church In Edo

“As a Church, we emphasise the virtues of diligence and righteousness as acceptable routes to prosperity. Therefore, we frown at all and any attempt to create an impression that such a fraudulent scheme is connected with the RCCG.

“The leadership of the RCCG, therefore, disclaims the Commission and dissociates the Church from it. All members of the Church, and indeed the general public, are hereby warned against falling victims to this fraudulent campaign.”