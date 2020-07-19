R&B Singer, Avery Wilson Comes Out As Bisexual On His 25th Birthday

Popular American R&B singer, Avery Wilson has come out as a Bisexual man on his 25th birthday.

The talented singer who just turned 25 took to social media to tell his fans and followers about his sexuality.

Taking to Twitter the singer simply: ‘I’m bisexual. Ok bye ‘

Following his tweet, some of his fans identified with him as many shared that he was bold to have come out at the time he did.

See His Post Here: