Rapper Yung6ix Calls Out Bankulli For Allegedly Charging Artists To Meet Kanye West (Video)

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has called out D’Banj’s ex-manager, Bankulli, for allegedly charging people to meet US rapper, Kanye West.

In the video, the musician started off by saying that it is disappointing to see people from the old Generation trying to steal from the new generation when they are meant to be gate keepers.

Yung6ix also said that when a person from the old generation tries to take credit for something the new generation created then he or she is a thief.

The rapper also shared a photo of a post he made alongside one of Bankulli’s post

Both posts have almost similar captions.

Sharing the post, the rapper wrote;

“Bankuli respect yourself. Stop stealing from us and charging talents to meet Kanye west. We know the story.“

Bankulli also reacted to the call-out.

See his post and reaction below: