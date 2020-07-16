Rapper, Olamide Celebrates Wizkid On His 30th Birthday

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide has taken to Twitter to celebrate his colleague, Wizkid on his 30th birthday.

The ‘Joro’ crooner holds a special place in the heart of many Nigerians as the streets of social media was lit up with well-wishes and congratulatory messages.

Celebrities, fans and well wishers trooped to the singer’s social media accounts to felicitate with him and pledge their allegiance as he turned a year older.

Rapper, Olamide wasn’t left out as he tweeted;

“Happy Wiz Day ! Keep shining StarBoy.. no be your fault”.

See his tweet below: