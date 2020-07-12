Rape Allegation: Solomon Finally Reacts To Allegations Against Him (Video)

Instagram model and social media sensation, Solomon, has finally reacted to the rape allegations levied against him.

In an Instagram Live session with the popular chef, Taylor, the model refuted the claims as he said he was innocent.

The model also stressed that he had waited this long to address the issue because he was taking care of his mental health.

According to Solomon, he never raped or sexually abused his colleagues who accused him of the acts as he shared in the interview.

Watch The Video Here: