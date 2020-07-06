Rape Allegation: D’banj’s Former Manager Releases Official Statement

Franklin Amudo, the former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj, has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation levelled against D’banj by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo.

In his statement and a video he shared, Franklin said he was the one who invited Seyitan to an event in Lagos where the singer attended and performed on December 30, 2018.

Frank also said he gave Seyitan the keys to his room to pass the night at Glee hotel when she told him she couldn’t return home that night as it was too late. He did not sleep in the room as he had to go home to prepare for an early morning flight to Accra, Ghana.

Franklin further said that Seyitan called him later that night to allege that D’banj found his way into her room and raped her.

See His Full Statement Here:

Watch Video