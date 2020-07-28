Rape Accusation: Video Of Izu Reading His Suicide Note Surfaces Online

A video showing Izuchukwu Madubueze, 23, reading a suicide note before shooting himself dead has been shared online.
Izu, from Anambra state, committed suicide in the US on Thursday, July 16, after a Twitter user accused him of harassing a woman.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, United States, the Nigerian entrepreneur died by self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“Izuchukwu Madubueze was the victim of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 16, 2020. The case is open and active and no further information will be provided at this time,” said Deputy Travis Sibley, a spokesman for the office.
Before taking his life, Izu recorded himself reading his suicide note. The video has now been shared online.
Watch The Video Here:
