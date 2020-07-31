Produce Evidence Of Allegations Against Me, Magu Tells Malami

The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has challenged the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to produce evidence of allegations against him(Magu).

Magu, in a 26-page statement of defence before the Presidential Investigation Panel in Abuja, denied the allegations against him, insisting that the the petition “are totally false, untrue and merely targeted at destroying my hard-earned reputation as an incorruptible officer.”

According to Magu, the existing structure in the EFCC on the recovery of assets and the management of same would not allow any form of mismanagement of recovered asset.

The suspended EFCC chairman stated also that recovered funds under his watch were transferred via bank drafts in favour of the commission and lodged in the recovery accounts domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Debunking the allegation that he underreported N39.3bn recovered funds, Magu said the funds were not under his control having been lodged into the recovery account of the CBN.

On the allegations of allowing recovered properties, vessels and cars to waste away, Magu said he ensured that the federal government took the economic benefit of the assets.

Lawyers like Mike Ozekhome and Godwin Obla had testified before the panel, accusing Magu of breach of rule of law in the investigation and prosecution of corruption suspects.

Oluwatosin Ojaomo, one of Magu’s counsel said despite the allegations and testimonies against Magu, there was no documentary evidence against him. He challenged the authorities to publish any evidence against him in the newspapers.

“What is happening is that the looters of our treasury have come together to fight Magu. All the allegations are things they are saying are in the newspapers, and have no evidence,” he said.