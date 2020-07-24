Private Universities Write NUC, Demands Reopening Of Schools

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Private Universities (CVCPU) has written the National Universities Commission (NUC), demanding the reopening of private universities for on-campus delivery of teaching and learning.

In the letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of NUC Professor Abubakar Rasheed, the CVCPU noted that there will be serious distortion and damage in academic calendar and resource base should reopening of schools be prolonged beyond one month.

The statement read;

“We have noticed with a heightened sense of trepidation that serious distortion and damage, in relation to academic calendar and resource base, await our institutions, should the closure of Universities be prolonged beyond the next one month.

“Ultimately, the preparation of our students for a productive future may be compromised and this will not augur well for a country that is still grappling with employment challenges for its graduates,” the letter reads in part.

“Considering the ample capacities in most of our hostels and classrooms, along with other facilities, the CVCPU decided to develop a comprehensive plan that can enable our universities to reopen and operate safely within the ambit of the COVID-19 protocols as enunciated by the Government.

“The central elements of this plan include; advisory to parents, institutional initiatives, resumption modalities, fumigation, hand washing, hostel facilities and cafeterias and in-campus transportation.

“We are confident that, with your dynamic attention to a healthy and quality university system in Nigeria, you would consider our request with the seriousness and timeliness that it deserves.”