Presidential Ambition Responsible for Dogara’s Defection, Says PDP BoT Chairman

Senator Walid Jubrin, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) on Monday said that Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives defected back to the All Progressive Congress(APC) because of his presidential ambition.

Speaking via a new statement he made public on Monday, he further alleged that Dogara moved to APC when he realised that his presidential ambition may not succeed at the PDP.

Jubrin said: “As a member of the BoT, Dogara never complained of any misunderstanding or quarrel with the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.”

“I suspect that the former speaker has a plan. I begin to suspect that Dogara has a plan of becoming president or vice president in 2023 which he knows he will never archive in PDP.

“I have read with mixed feelings the reasons given by former Speaker Dogara for decamping to the APC. I am equally sorry for Dogara for not adhering to all avenues available in the party constitution for settlement of disputes or complaints by a member of the party.

“I became more disturbed with the reasons given by Dogara for his defection, considering his position as a former Speaker. In his position as a member of BoT, Dogara has never laid any complaints to me as the chairman of BoT which is the highest advisory organ of the party and the conscience of the party.”

“Considering seriously the reasons given by Dogara for his defection, one is compelled to state that Dogara has no strong reasons for leaving PDP. I am beginning to suspect that he has an underground motive for joining APC.

“I want to assure the former Speaker that PDP shall continue to be very strong and united and its doors shall remain open to all Nigerians, therefore, PDP will never accept any plan from anybody to destroy the party.

“As chairman of BoT, I urge all members of the party to remain calm and strong as the BoT will continue to play its role as the conscience of the party as contained in its constitution.”