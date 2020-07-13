Pregnant YouTuber, Nicole Thea, Dies Along With Unborn Child

Pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Thea died along with her unborn son Reign. She was 24.

A statement issued through her Instagram account said Miss Thea and ‘her unborn son she and her partner Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning’.

Details of how she and the unborn child died were not revealed.

READ ALSO – ’I Am Uncomfortable In My Female Body, I Have Always Wanted A Penis’ – YouTuber Reveals

Nicole, who was popularly known for her dance videos on YouTube was just weeks away from her due date as she was 8 months pregnant before her sudden death.

See Photo Here: