Pray For Buhari So Nigeria Won’t Divide: Gowon

Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon says the country may break, if Nigerians fail to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the former military ruler, there are people who don’t want peace to reign in the country.

He stated that the security challenges are still obvious in the country, although he mentioned that the president was doing his best.

Gowon spoke in Abuja at the thanksgiving service and reception organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in honour of the newly appointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam.

Gowon who was represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume said: “Yakubu Pam has been sufficiently prepared by God to serve his people. I can testify to the fact that who the cap fits let him wear it. This commission is crucial and sensitive as one of the agencies of government.

“You are coming into the office at a time that we have very serious security challenges. We have made a lot of efforts to solve these problems along with people of other religion. That is why virtually everybody supported you for this position. It is an opportunity for you to do even more to bring peace to our country.

“We need peace to succeed. I know President Muhammadu Buhari is doing a lot but the challenges are still there. There are people with sinister motives, who wouldn’t want peace. But through prayers, I appeal to CAN to continue to pray not only for Yakubu Pam but for the president and all of us, and for your dear country, so that Nigeria will not go asunder. I once made a comment that this country is too big and versed with a population of over 200 million.

“A scholar said that we are structurally complex and pluraly diverted. If our territorial integrity is undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play. We don’t have to toil with our unity. You are in a very good position working closely with CAN and people of other faith so that together we can reestablish peace, push forward our agenda for our territorial integrity, push forward for our oneness so that together supporting the president, we can take our country to the next level, we have the human and material resources to take Nigeria to the next level”.