Pornstar Teanna Trump Offers Herself To Will Smith As ‘Revenge Affair’

Porn Star, Teanna Trump, has asked Hollywood actor Will Smith to reach out to her if he wants to retaliate at Jada Pinkett Smith for…

Jada and husband appeared on the ‘Red table talk’ recently to address the statement made by singer August Alsina alleging he had a romantic relationship with Jada in 2016 after Will gave him his blessing.

In the interview, Will revealed he had forgiven Jada as they were separated at the time she had an affair with Alsina.

Not convinced that Will is okay with what happened, Teanna Trump has offered herself as a likely revenge affair partner if Will Smith ever wants to get back at Jada.

