Politicians Using COVID-19 To Play Games With Lives, Says Yahaya Bello

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has come out to accuse politicians of using the dreaded COVID-19 disease to play games with the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking on Thursday while receiving the board of trustees of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation at his office in Lokoja, he reiterated that his state is free of the dreaded disease.

However, he stated that the disease is not new in Nigeria and that the country has its own way of treating it.

He said,

“Let us stop this game, Nigerians are suffering, instead of the lockdown with its attendant negative effects on the people, why can’t we turn it to employment opportunities, providing clothes for face masks to be imported to those countries who have the disease,” Bello said.

Read Also: NCDC: Ages 20-40 Spreading COVID-19 But Those Bearing The Brunt Are Above 50

“COVID-19 is not a new disease in our climate, we have our own way of treating it, that is what we should be exploiting rather than subjecting our people to hardship, hunger, and starvation through the lockdown.

“We know his medical history, he was my brother, we know we have been managing him since 2016 but this time, he was completely isolated, no one was allowed to even speak to him until he passed away, we cannot afford to be playing games with lives of Nigerians, this must stop.”