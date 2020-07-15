Police ‘Rescue Soldiers’ Abducted By Boko Haram

It took the intervention of men of the Nigerian police before two soldiers who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram sect in Borno state regained their freedom.

According to reports, the insurgents attacked a troop of soldiers who were on patrol on Auno road, Borno on Monday.

After killing two soldiers, they went away with other soldiers and their gun trucks.

Statement by PR police reads,

“At 14.30 hrs of July 13, 20120, an army patrol team was attacked by Boko Haram along Auno road and killed two soldiers and kidnapped others while carting away two of the military’s gun trucks, AK 47Rifles and unspecified numbers of ammunition,” the report read.

“Counter-Terrorism unit of the Nigeria police on pin down point (operation), at the area went after the terrorists. After a gun battle recovered one gun-truck, rifles and rescued two soldiers alive.”