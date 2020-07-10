Police Release Video Of Glee Actress Naya Rivera, Son Arriving Lake (Video)

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has released CCTV video that shows Glee actress Naya Rivera and her four-year-old son Josey arriving at Lake Piru and riding away in a boat before her disappearance.

“This is the recording from the security camera at the boat launch when Naya Rivera and her son arrived to rent a pontoon boat at Lake Piru. The video will show them departing the dock and travel north in the lake,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

In the video, Rivera and her son Josey can be seen arriving at the Lake in her SUV. The actress parked her SUV and walked to the dock with her son Josey behind her.

READ ALSO – ‘Mum Jumped Into Lake And Didn’t Come Back Up’ – Naya Rivera’s Son Tells Police

As they head for the pontoon to find the boat that Naya had hired for the day, one of the pontoon boats can be seen pulling away from the dock and handing them the keys for their rental before they embarked on the trip.

Watch Video Here: