Police Demand Wike Surrender Joi Nunieh

Rivers state police commissioner, Joseph Mukan on Fridays says his men were on legitimate duty when they visited the hone of Joi Nunieh, the the former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC).

According to TheNation, the police chief revealed that Joi is still needed for investigations at the police command.

He then added that he expects the state governor, Nyesom Wike to release her to the police as soon as possible.

He said, “What actually happened was the IGP Monitoring Unit came in from Abuja on a legitimate duty to invite the ex-MD to Abuja but unfortunately she refused to honour the invitation.

“She instead called the governor, who came to whisk her to the Government House.

“It wasn’t a surprise as such. It depends on the urgency of the matter on ground. It is a serious petition, which needs a serious solution. They came peacefully to invite her but she resisted that invitation.

“We expect the Governor to turn her in because the officers were not on illegal duty. He was right to say that he wanted to protect his citizen but now that he realised that the officers were on legitimate duty, then he should turn her over to the police to continue their investigation, which I believe he will do that.

“She is under suspicion and investigation will show whether she is culpable or not.

But when investigation is being obstructed how do you come up with a conclusive investigation?

“We were there to invite her and normal procedures were followed. They introduced themselves to her, explained their mission to her but she did not cooperate with them only for her to call the Governor, who came into her residence. If she had followed them all these drama could not have arisen”.