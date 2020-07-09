Police Arrest Woman, 73, For Allegedly Killing 83-Yr-Old Husband In Abia

The Abia state police command has arrested one Rose Nwaga,73, for allegedly strangling her husband, Alhaji Isa Uwaga, 83, in Umuahia, the state capital.

According to reports, the duo had a disagreement which degenerated into a brawl and she strangled him during the process.

According to an eyewitness account, “During the fight, the man allegedly grabbed a machete to scare the wife but the woman reportedly overpowered him. The machete fell off his hand and the woman, who is huge, pinned him down by the neck and strangled him to death.”

It was also gathered that the relations of the deceased rallied round to bury him shortly after his death, according to Islamic rite, before one of Uwaga’s children, Ibeabuchi, reportedly alerted the police.

The suspect, who was said to have immediately gone into hiding, was later arrested and detained by the police.