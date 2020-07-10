Police Arrest Nurse Who Procured Abortion For Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter

A nurse, Ogundimu Monilola, has been arrested for helping the CAC Pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola, to procure series of abortions for his 24–year–old daughter which he impregnated three times in Ogun State.

Monilola is the Assistant Chief Matron at the State General Hospital, Idiroko. She denied carrying out any abortion, but the Police said she had in her statement earlier, admitted performing an abortion on the girl.

She said the pastor presented the girl for family planning at the hospital, claiming she was his house help while a man who identified himself as James, stood as the husband of the girl for the service.

According to her, she never knew the family planning sought by the girl was targeted at shielding the incestuous lifestyle of her father.

She also declared that the Family Planning service sought and obtained by the girl at the facility, was official and well documented, explaining that it is legitimate for any female person that is 18 years and above, to seek and obtain Family Planning care from a hospital.