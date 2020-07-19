Police Arrest Man For Attempting To Kill Friend Over N1000 Debt

The Anambra State Police Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has arrested 27-year-old Friday Asuquo for allegedly shooting his friend, Kingsley Araino, over N1, 000 debt on Friday, July 17.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Mohammed Haruna, said the suspect who hails from Cross Rivers state but resides at Enu-Orji village in Amawbia, used a pump-action he got from the City of Restoration Church in Amawbia to shoot Kingsley when they had an argument over N1,000.

Mohammed said the pump-action used in perpetrating the crime, three live cartridges, and one expended cartridge were recovered as exhibits.

Also adding that the suspect had confessed to the crime, and an investigation is ongoing after which he would be arraigned in court.