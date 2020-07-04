Police Arrest Cultist For Allegedly Killing Man In Viral Video

Nine members of the Aiye confraternity who allegedly killed a rival cult member in May 2020, have been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ordered an investigation and apprehension of the suspects after the recorded murder went viral on social media.

They were spotted questioning a young man before shooting him dead.

One of the suspects, Francis Diamond aka Iron Man who was initially arrested by SARS operatives confessed to being a member of the gang and also the one who recorded the chilling video.