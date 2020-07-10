Police Arrest 5 In Connection To Rapper Pop Smoke’s Death

Los Angeles police have arrested five people in connection to the fatal shooting of rapper Pop Smoke during a home invasion in February.

Three adult males and two juvenile males have been taken into custody, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted on Thursday, July 9. No further details were released.

The rapper, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot after masked men broke into a Hollywood Hills home he was staying. He was 20-years-old.

Police received a call at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 from someone who reported that some intruders broke in the rapper’s home at 2033 Hercules Drive in Mount Olympus, Los Angeles police said at the time. The 911 call came from a friend of the victim.

Multiple people were in the home when the shooting took place, police said.

