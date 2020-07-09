Police Allegedly Brutalize Man For Refusing To Give Up His Bike (Video)

A Twitter user, @Que_Balo raised an alarm on Wednesday by sharing a video of a motorcycle rider, who was allegedly brutalized by the police in Ejigbo, Lagos.

@Que_Balo claimed the police officers damaged the skull and disfigured the face of the motorcycle rider for allegedly refusing to give up his bike.

The web user tweeted;

“forget about magu || paystack || Liverpool || church of Satan|| …. see what Orilowo Ejigbo policemen did to this man bcos he refused to give up his bike to them”

However, the web user failed to state when the incident actually occurred.

See what Erilowo Ejigbo policemen allegedly did to a man because he refused to give up his bike to them pic.twitter.com/zudR6qRqHB — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 8, 2020

Reacting to the video, the Police Complaint Response Unit said an investigation has already been launched.