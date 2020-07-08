Phyno’s Official DJ, Jmasta Builds New House For His Parents (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Phyno‘s official disc jockey, DJ Jmasta
Phyno‘s official disc jockey, DJ Jmasta

Indigenous rapper, Phyno‘s official disc jockey, DJ Jmasta has built a new house for his parents in the village.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the disc jockey broke the news and he also shared an image of the completed house.

DJ Jmasta captioned the post with the words;

Started off this Dj hustle out of love and some laughed me !!! Always remember Your villa !!!! Na their be ur origin.  TO MY PARENTS MAKE UNA JUST FLEX THIS ONE ”

Read Also: Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James A New House After Losing His To Flood

See his post below:

The disc jockey’s post
The disc jockey’s post

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here