Perri Celebrates Husband, Mike Edwards On His 30th Birthday

Perri Shakes-Drayton, wife of Ex-BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards, took to her Instagram page to celebrate him as he clocked 30 on Saturday.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, flew to Spain to mark the special occasion.

Sharing a beautiful photo of them, she wrote;

“Happy birthday To my Husband. Welcome to the 30s club. This time last year you were in the BBNaija house. I’m glad that this year we get to celebrate together instead of watching you through my laptop screen ha. We about to celebrate and make more memories. Love ya @aireyys.”

See her post below: