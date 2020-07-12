PDP Wants Magu To Clear Alleged Corruption, Violations

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Saturday says the embattled Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, must respond to all the allegations of corruption and violation of rules leveled against him.

According to a new statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, the party called on the federal government to restore the integrity of the anti-graft agency by ensuring fair trial of Magu.

He said, “There are insinuations in the public that the indicted EFCC boss was also harassing certain judges to get conviction on cases.

“Similarly, there are several cases of officers and ranks of the commission whose employment in the service were unjustly suspended or terminated,” he alleged.

“The PDP also wants an investigation into the alleged connection between the indicted EFCC boss and certain judges handling EFCC cases.

“What Nigerians expect at this time is for the Federal Government to ensure Magu’s prosecution in court.

“Nigerians expect government to take necessary and decisive steps to restore the integrity of the EFCC.

“This should be done by ensuring that Magu’s replacement as EFCC Chairman is thoroughly screened to avoid similar development in future,” he said.