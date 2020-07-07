PDP Planning To Rig Edo Guber Election — Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says his counterpart in Rivers, Nyesom Wike will be held at an isolation ahead of the governorship election in Edo state.

Ganduje also accused the Peoples Democratic Party of plans to rig the election scheduled for September 19.

Godwin Obaseki, incumbent governor who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the candidate of the PDP, in the election — Osagie Ize-Iyamu is the candidate of the APC in the election.

The Kano governor made the accusation while speaking at the inauguration of the APC 49-member campaign team for the election, which he heads.

Ganduje, said, “We know the opposition is planning to rig the election, we know their tactics, we know their methodology and we shall dismantle all their tactics to ensure that we win this election.”

“We know PDP made Wike their chairman but I assure you, we will isolate Wike in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election is over. The PDP decided to accommodate our former Governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common, not because they share some feelings, but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election.

“But I assure you the people of Edo State are watching, they know that somebody who was assisted in 2016 to win an election, somebody who was given every cooperation to succeed in the governance of Edo State without doing much for the people, at the end of it, he has taken the treasury and now handed it over to PDP in order to win the election. The people of Edo State will not accept this treachery. The people of Edo State on the 19th September will come out en masse and vote APC.”