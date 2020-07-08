Paul Okoye, Wife Celebrate Their Twins As They Turn 3

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita have taken to their respective Instagram page to celebrate their twins, Nadia and Nathan on their 3rd birthday.

The couple also released adorable photos of the twins alongside birthday messages.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer captioned his post with the words;

“Happy sweetest birthday to my double blessings #3 @nadiaandnathanokoye 🎂🎂🥳🥳❤️ ❤️ love you both ❤️ outfit by @tannkco cc @anita_okoye“



While his wife described her kids as her “miracle babies”.

In her words;

“My babies are 3!! 💃🏾🎉🎈🎂🎁💕

•

Nathan and Nadia, my miracle babies… you’ve brought sunshine and colour to our lives! 🌞 🥰

•

I love you so so much! Happy Birthday My Angels.“

The couple also have an older son together.

Read Also: Davido, Chioma Seen Bonding With Their Son (Photo)

See the posts below: