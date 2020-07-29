Pastor Called Out For Saying No Girl Child Will Make Heaven (Photo)

A pastor has been called out for the theme of his message.

Pastor A.N Brown released a flier for a program tagged “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven”.

The program held on June 25 on Facebook Live. However, the video and flier just started going viral and it has caused outrage as people called him out for his choice of words.

In his message, the pastor stated: “Every born again child of God is born by the spirit and spirit does not have gender classification. He added: “Gender only exists in the flesh.”

In spite of his explanation, viewers did not stop calling him out on Facebook.

