Pastor Arrested For Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

A 54-year-old pastor, Niyi Omowodun, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in Ogun State.

Omowodun was reported to have identified himself as the pastor of one Helmet of Life International Church.

The police said the self-acclaimed pastor was arrested on Monday, at Ejigun Agbede, Itele-Ota.

Police said the suspect confessed defiling the unnamed girl, saying he lured her into an uncompleted him. Asked if he did not have a wife, Omowodun allegedly told the police that his wife had left him.