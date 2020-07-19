Pastor Adeboye Replies Critics Of His Birthday Message To Wife

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has reacted to the criticism he got over the good wishes he sent to his wife on her 72nd birthday.

According to the pastor, the areas of concern many people talked about, was for his children and not for them.

The 78-year-old clergyman was attacked last week after he shared his birthday message to his wife of 52 years. In the post, the clergyman listed the things his wife has done for him and still does that have made their marriage work as he appealed to ladies to learn from her.

Reacting to the backlash, in a sermon titled “From lockdown to lifting up” on July 19, the clergyman said only his ”children” would understand his comment.

Speaking, he said: “As a matter of fact, if there is a way of preaching this sermon just to my own children alone, that is what I would have done.

Not because I’m selfish but occasionally there are things you say to your children that would annoy outsiders. And you keep on saying, but I am not talking to you, I am talking to my children. But now, the lockdown has made the door open to everybody.

Some people see the glory but don’t know the story. Some people see me and say all kinds of things. It’s none of my business.

I don’t need to answer you. I just need to keep on riding high with my king. I’m talking to my children, so others should not be angry with me. Before you take off, consider your landing.”