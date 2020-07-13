Pastor Adeboye Celebrates Wife On Her 72nd Birthday

Pastor Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Foluke Adebayo on her 72nd birthday.

The man of God penned a lengthy piece dedicated to his wife in which he shared some lessons young ladies could learn from.

Pastor Adeboye revealed his wife still cooks his food and serves it to himself my food and serves it herself to me.

In his words;

“Today is my wife’s birthday and there are lessons that women, especially so many young brides can learn from her. She is a powerful woman, I know that.

She has many people who take instructions from her, but as powerful as she is, and even though she has seen me in my weakest moments, I have no doubt that I am her head.

It does not matter what is on her itinerary if I say I would like you to go with me to so and so place the best she can do is try to convince me otherwise.

If I insist, she would cancel whatever she was to do and come along with me. The Bible in Ephesians 5:23 says:

“For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church…”

The husband is the head of the wife. No matter how educated or successful you are, your husband is your head and you must regard him as such at all times. It is a terrible thing for a husband to feel his wife is his head.

Many men are misbehaving in their marriages simply because they want to establish that they are the head of their wives. Also, my wife is my number one fan.

She wrote in the book Mathematics of Marriage – which we coauthored, that as my helpmate she knows she cannot help me

without my instructions, so when they come, her response is Yes sir.

Busy as she is, she still cooks my meals and serves me herself. Many young ladies these days leave everything to the house help. My wife still trims my nails for me.

There was a time when I was a teacher and was staying far from town. She had to cut my hair during that period. She is the only partner of the Adeboye Corporation; she doesn’t delegate her primary duties to anyone else.

Just like the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31:1-31, I safely rest on my wife. Anything I uphold, she upholds too. Can your husband rely on you?.

Make up for your husband’s weaknesses, celebrate his successes, be his number one cheerleader. I wish my lovely wife a Happy Birthday.“

The clergyman had also flooded his timeline with a split photo of himself kissing his wife, Foluke.

See his post